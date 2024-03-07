“This is the best prepared I have ever been” - Neeraj Chopra sets sights on defending his title at the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics are inching closer, and Indian hopes for a gold medal are resting on the shoulders of Neeraj Chopra. The track and field star scripted history last time in Tokyo when he stormed his way to India's first gold in the event, and he is ready for a repeat this time around.

Since Tokyo, Chopra has witnessed a steady rise in his career, clinching the World and Asian Games titles in the last year. The Indian also managed to claim a Diamond League silver in 2023.

Now, with only a handful of months left before athletes take to the Stade de France in a bid to achieve the highest honors offered in a sport, Neeraj Chopra is confident of his preparations ahead of the marquee event.

Speaking at the Revsportz Trailblazers Conclave, Chopra tuned in from South Africa to let fans know he's geared up for the tough months of competition that await.

"I am training hard and feeling good," he said. "I feel I am yet to perform to the best of my abilities. I also get a feeling that this is the best prepared I have ever been. It will get better in the days to come. Competition will be tough. A young German has recently cleared 90m. And I will be defending my title. I enjoy this competition."

Neeraj Chopra signs with Visa and Bharat Petroleum ahead of Paris Olympics

His success on field has earned Neeraj Chopra plenty of popularity outside the world of athletics as well. Most recently, the 2023 World Champion has signed with Visa and Bharat Petroleum as he approaches the 2024 Games.

At Visa, Chopra will be joining compatriot and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, alongside many global athletes including 100m and 200m World Champion Noah Lyles, tennis superstar Iga Swiatek, and more.

Meanwhile, the javelin thrower will be a brand ambassador for Bharat Petroleum, for their premium petrol ‘Speed’.