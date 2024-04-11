“This is fully justified for the athletes” - World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla on prize money for Paris Olympics 2024 gold medallists

Former World Athletics Council Member and current Vice President, Adille Sumariwalla has affirmed that the decision made by the world body to award prize money to Paris Olympics gold medallists in athletics is ‘justified’.

Notably, World Athletics announced USD 50,000 prize money for athletes winning gold medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in track and field events. Furthermore, silver and bronze medallists will receive prize money from the LA Olympics 2028.

“What is wrong in prize money at an athletics programme in the Paris Olympics or LA. People go to watch live the superstars perform and put in their heart and soul. What the WA (World Athletics) decided was just a token reward for medals at the Olympics. This is fully justified for the athletes and there are many parameters which will be considered,” Adille Sumariwalla told Rev Sportz.

Because of a shift toward professionalism in international athletic competitions, the organization changed its name to the International Association of Athletics Federations in 2001. It changed its name again, to World Athletics in 2019.

The Indian federation had also changed its name from AAFI (Amateur Athletics Federation of India) to AFI (Athletics Federation of India, to stay in sync with the world body.

“This is just a token amount” - Adille Sumariwalla

The World Athletics has ignited a discussion, prompting prestigious sports bodies like the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and World Aquatics to contemplate the incentives they can offer for Olympic excellence.

“This is not an attempt to compete with any of the big leagues at all. All the athletics buffs know a huge amount of prize money is there, up for grabs in the Diamond League and more gala events. This is just a token amount,” Adille Sumariwalla added.

“What will happen at the Olympics podium is going to be the same, medal presentation etc, which will be done by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and host city. We (WA) will transfer the money to the bank account of the athletes later. Yes, there will be verification of the athletes, if there are any doping incidents etc. The glory of a medal is sacrosanct, money from the world body is a small token and recognition, nobody should grudge it,” Adille Sumariwalla stated.

After his groundbreaking announcement, track and field became the first sport to introduce prize money at the Summer Games. However, in the relay events, the teams will have to split the $50,000 among them.

Additionally, the governing body has conveyed that the basic criteria for the athletes to be rewarded is to pass the anti-doping procedures set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).