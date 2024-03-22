"This is a huge honor" - Legendary boxer Mary Kom thanks IOA president PT Usha for appointing her as Chef de Mission for Paris Olympics 2024

Six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic medallist Mary Kom thanked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha for appointing her as the Chef de Mission of the Indian Contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11.

The legendary boxer took to X (formerly Twitter) and termed the decision by the IOA as ‘a huge honor’. She went on to add that her support for the athletes will always be there during the mega event. Moreover, she thanked the sports ministry and sports minister Anurag Thakur for being a constant support to the sports community.

“This is a huge honour and responsibility and I want to thank our legendary IOA president Ms. P.T.Usha and also my colleagues at the IOA for entrusting me with this responsibility.

Together we look forward to support our athletes in every way possible for the best-ever performance at Paris. Last but not the least, I want to thank the Sports Ministry and our dynamic sports minister for continuing to be a pillar of support to the entire community,” she wrote on X.

Table Tennis veteran Sharath Kamal appointed as India’s flag-bearer

Furthermore, winter Olympics star and Indian Luge Athlete Shiva Keshavan will be the Deputy Chef de Mission. CWG gold medallist and Table Tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag-bearer during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Shooter and Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang has been appointed as the in-charge of shooting facilities of the Olympics. India will be sending its largest-ever shooting contingent to Paris with 19 quotas already in its pocket.

IOA in its statement hailed the Indian athletes Mary Kom, Shiva Keshavan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gagan Narang for inspiring youngsters across the country to take up different sports.

“Mary Kom’s unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey makes her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics,” IOA said in its statement.

“Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team’s management and coordination efforts.”

“Narang’s meticulous approach and understanding of athletes’ needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters. These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage,” the statement added.