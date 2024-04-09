"This is Nikhat’s time to prove herself" - Former Indian boxing coach Blas Fernandez backs Nikhat Zareen to win a medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Former Indian men’s boxing coach Blas Fernandez feels ace boxer Nikhat Zareen is capable of securing a medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, the Telangana-born boxer clinched her spot at the Olympics after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

Sports Authority of India has brought back the Cuban coach as High-Performance Coach for two years to transform India’s fortunes in the sport. He is currently stationed at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, Haryana.

“I love the boxing (style) of Nikhat. She is very intelligent. She has good ring tactics. She knows when she is winning and when she is losing,” Blas Fernandez told SAI Media.

“This is Nikhat’s time to prove herself. It’s true that she had lived in the shadows of Mary Kom, but now it’s her chance to prove herself and make India proud,” he added.

The Cuban was part of the Indian coaching system that helped Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom clinch medals at the Summer Games. Furthermore, he is the only foreign coach to be bestowed the Dronacharya Award.

“Lovlina Borgohain has to box to her potential” - Blas Fernandez

Furthermore, Blas Fernandez believes India has the potential to secure another medal through Lovlina Borgohain, who bagged a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. However, the Cuban emphasizes that there is still room for improvement for Lovlina.

“Lovlina has to show more killer instinct. I have seen some of her bouts, and I think she lost them because Lovlina was not aggressive and proactive enough. If she can box to her potential, she can finish among the medals in Paris,” Blas Fernandez stated.

After clinching the silver medal at the Asian Games and a gold medal in the World Championships 2023, Lovlina has been in impressive form. However, she couldn’t create an impact at the World Championships 2022 and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A total of four female boxers have secured their places for the Paris Olympics 2024. Apart from Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Parveen Hooda (57kg) have also clinched their spots.