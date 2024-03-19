“This is something we've been working towards for the last 20 years”- Saurav Ghosal on squash making its way to the Olympics

Three-time Commonwealth Games medalist Saurav Ghosal is hopeful that India’s squash team will perform admirably at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The veteran player, recently, made his presence felt in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League contest between Bengaluru Topedoes and Mumbai Meteors.

Saurav Ghosal expressed his excitement about the sport of Squash featuring at the LA Olympics 2028. He heaped praise on the players grinding for years to make the dream a reality.

"This is something we've been working towards for the last 20 years. And when you have worked so hard for so long and then you finally get it, it tastes so much sweeter. It is a red-letter day for the sport of squash globally that we are into the Olympics. But I'm sure, with the athletes that we have at the world stage, we deserve that platform to showcase what we're all about and hopefully, the Indian Squash squad will put on a great show in LA," Ghosal said in a press release.

Saurav Ghosal is India’s first-ever men's squash singles medallist at the Commonwealth Games

Hailing from Kolkata, Saurav Ghosal is a nine-time Asian Games medalist. He created history after winning India’s first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He beat James Willstrop of England in straight sets in the bronze medal playoff.

Saurav Ghosal reached the quarter-finals after beating Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the second round and David Baillargeon of Canada 11-6, 11-2, 11-6 in the third round.

The quarter-final clash saw him defeating Scotland’s Greg Labbon 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3. Saurav’s dream run ended in the semi-final where he lost to eventual gold medallist Paul Coll 9-11, 4-11, 1-11. Besides winning bronze in singles, he also won another bronze in the mixed doubles event.

Saurav Ghosal had earlier already won a silver medal in the mixed doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Olympics.

At 37 years of age, Ghosal harbors the dream of playing at the Olympics. Despite the odds not in favor, Saurav Ghosal would strive hard to stake a claim at the Olympics and, once again, make his nation proud.