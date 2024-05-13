India hockey team midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen is part of the 24-member squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches 2023-24. The mini-tournament is scheduled to take place in London and Antwerp.

Mouseen reckoned that the upcoming fixtures will help Team India prepare well for the Paris Olympics 2024. Besides, it is also an opportunity for him to showcase his mettle and seal his spot in the squad for the Paris Games.

“I think the main focus is to prepare for the Olympics. I believe our previous training block was really good; it was a heavy block, and I believe the FIH Pro League matches will help us as a team and help me as well.” “This will be the perfect opportunity to seal a spot in the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Mohammed Raheel Mouseen was quoted as saying on Hockey India’s official website.

“I have been in and out of the squad a few times, so this will be the perfect opportunity to seal a spot in the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics. It doesn’t matter what role I play during these matches; I will aim to be consistent with my performance,” he added.

Mohammed Raheel Mouseen made his India debut in the FIH Pro League 2022-23. He was involved in crucial encounters against New Zealand and Spain. He was a vital part of the team that played against Australia on their home turf twice in 2022 and 2024.

“I'm excited to face Belgium, Germany” - Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

India will take on Argentina on May 22, 2024, followed by a clash against Belgium on May 24. The much-anticipated clash against Germany is scheduled for June 8.

The Indian mid-fielder expressed his excitement on playing against big teams like Belgium and Germany. Shedding light on his preparations, here’s what he said:

"I'm excited to face Belgium, Germany, and the other teams because it's a new challenge for me. While I've watched them play, stepping onto the field against them is an entirely different experience.

"I'm eager to showcase my skills and adapt to playing against these new opponents. Currently, many European teams employ similar strategies, and I believe my dodging abilities will prove invaluable, especially when they attempt to shut down the aerial route."

The upcoming games will be the final opportunity for Mohammed Raheel Mouseenfine to stake a claim in the Indian squad for Paris Olympics 2024.