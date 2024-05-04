Indian boxing star Lovlina Borgohain recently expressed joy in competing in the 75kg event at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Lovlina had huge success in the 69kg category, having secured a bronze medal in the weight category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian pugilist was forced to change her weight category for the mega event as the 69kg weight division was scrapped from the Paris Olympics. However, moving up a division makes her job slightly easier as that brings her closer to her natural weight range.

“Being an athlete, you have to be prepared for any kind of situation,” she told Reuters from the north Indian city of Patiala.

“I knew I had to adapt to the changes, so moving up to this category was the obvious choice. Transitioning to the 75kg (category) has been a good experience. Now I don’t need to monitor my weight to the same extent,” she added.

Lovlina Borgohain is currently preparing for the Paris Olympics in Patiala. She has been training with male boxers from lower-weight divisions to compete in a higher-weight category and outclass her opponents.

Lovlina Borgohain aims at creating history at Paris Olympics 2024

No Indian boxer in the history of the Olympics has ever bagged two boxing medals. Lovlina Borgohain has the opportunity to write history at the Paris Olympics and she seemed determined to do so.

“I feel confident, and I’m determined to do my best to get a medal in Paris,” Borgohain said.

“This weight class suits my natural body frame and physical attributes much better than the 69kg division. No Indian boxer has won more than one Olympic medal so far. I believe I have the skills, experience, and the mindset to change that," she added.

Only three Indian boxers have managed to bag medals in boxing at the Olympics. Vijender Singh wrote history after bagging a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, while Mary Kom replicated the feat in 2012.

Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer to earn a bronze medal in the Olympics at Tokyo 2020. Ahead of the Paris 2024, she aims to create a legacy that would inspire many youngsters to take up sports in the future.

“It will inspire countless young boys and girls across India to take up boxing or any sport and make our country proud through their performances,” she said.

“If I can leave a legacy where I have played a role in inspiring younger generations, that would be incredible.” she concluded.