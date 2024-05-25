Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra is championing a paradigm shift, advocating for a holistic approach that prioritizes athletes' mental well-being alongside their pursuit of sporting excellence.

Addressing a certification program for psychologists organized by the Sports Authority of India's National Center for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), the 2008 Beijing Olympics Gold medalist, underscored the imperative of treating athletes not as mere medal-winning machines, but as talented human beings.

Recent triumphs by Indian athletes on international platforms such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games have undoubtedly highlighted the importance of nurturing athletes' holistic development.

However, these victories have also placed them in a scenario where they are subjected to heightened expectations as they gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Abhinav Bindra, during a virtual interaction with sports psychologists at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday, boldly stated:

"The first and foremost job is to treat athletes as human beings and not to keep conditioning them as medal-winning robots."

He further added:

“Building trust and relationships with the athletes is very important and there should be absolute patience aplenty in the sports psychologists to deal with the constant mental and emotional evolution of the athletes."

Abhinav Bindra highlights the importance of the integration of sports science in coaching

Over the years, sports have transcended mere physicality, evolving into a holistic domain that encompasses mental resilience, emotional well-being, and technological advancements.

The former world shooting champion said:

“The shooters who competed in the Tokyo Olympics and the shooters who will be competing in Paris will have gone through a sea change in their mindsets. The athletes should be psychologically assessed on how they are at the now, not how they were four years ago. It is essential to evolve as sports psychologists as per the athletes’ evolution."

Shedding light on how coaches can elevate their training methods by embracing sports science, he stressed:

“This is a transition period and there will be coaches who are guarded and not welcoming of sports science methods. But it all comes down to trust. It is imperative we make them understand psychology, technological advancements, physiology and other aspects of sports science through clinics."

Furthermore, Bindra delved into the potential advantages of fostering collaborative partnerships between coaches and sports scientists, elucidating the symbiotic relationship between their respective areas of expertise in enhancing athlete performance.

By leveraging the combined knowledge and skills of coaches and sports scientists, athletes can benefit from a comprehensive approach to training, encompassing both physical and mental aspects.