Tunisia set to comply with anti-doping code after WADA's sanctions for non-compliance

Tunisia has been issued a decree to comply with the anti-doping code after World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctioned it for non-compliance.

The decree comes in response to WADA confirming on Tuesday (April 30) that the Tunisian National Anti-Doping Organization (ANAD) failed to implement the 2021 version of the anti-doping code in its national legal framework.

The apex agency gave ANAD four months to address the concerns after the executive committee found non-compliance. ANAD were informed that if the conformity had not been corrected by April 6, they would be alleged non-compliant.

However, ANAD did not dispute the executive committee even after the 21-day period following the deadline and were eligible for the sanctions.

Here's the statement by WADA:

"At its meeting of 16 November 2023, WADA’s Executive Committee endorsed the recommendation of WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee and alleged ANAD as non-compliant with immediate effect. The non-compliance was the result of its failure to fully implement the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code within its legal system."

With less than 100 days to go before the Paris Olympics, Tunisia has received a major setback, which might impact the performance of the players as well.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Tunisia secured a total of two medals - a gold and a silver. Ahmed Hafnaoui won the yellow medal in the Men's 400m freestyle while Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi settled for a silver in Men's 48kg Taekwondo.

Tunisia faces major sanctions after non-compliance

After failing to comply with WADA's framework, Tunisia has been barred from flying its national flag at major sporting events, like the upcoming Paris Olympics and the Paralympic Games in July and August.

The sanctions would also mean that Tunisia would lose its WADA privileges, resulting in its representatives being ineligible to hold any post in the agency.

With this development, Tunisia joined other non-compliant bodies like the Angola National Olympic Committee, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

It remains to be seen if the Tunisian sports ministry can work on their discrepancies and get rid of the sanctions.