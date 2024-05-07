Ukrainian Olympian and two-time weightlifting champion Oleksandr Pielieshenko dies in war

Ukrainian weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko lost his life on the frontlines of his country's war with Russia at just 30 years of age, the Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation announced on Monday, May 7.

Oleksandr Pielieshenko finished fourth at the Rio Olympics 2016 in the men’s 85kg category. Besides, he won the sport’s European championships in 2016 and 2017. Unfortunately, he was banned after testing positive in a dope test the following year.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that the heart of merited master of sports of Ukraine... Oleksandr Pielieshenko has stopped beating today,” the UWF announced in a post.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family and everyone who knew Oleksandr,” they added.

Coach Viktor Slobodianiuk paid tribute to the weightlifter with a strong remark.

“War takes the best of us... heroes do not die,” Viktor Slobodianiuk said.

Oleksandr Pielieshenko had not competed professionally since failing the drug test in 2018.

“These people should be developing sports in our country”- Ukrainian Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych

The International Olympic Committee has once again come under the scanner for allowing Russian athletes to compete at Paris Olympics 2024 as neutral athletes.

As per reports, a total of 54 Russian athletes are likely to qualify for the Paris Games. However, the ones who publicly support the war against Ukraine would be barred from competing.

Ukrainian Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych was the latest to voice his opinion against allowing Russian athletes to compete in international tournaments.

“These people should be developing sports in our country and living their lives, but now they are being killed. At the same time Russian athletes who support the war are now competing in international sports. I can’t understand how that is possible. This is madness,” he said (via The Guardian).

It is worth noting that all the Russian athletes, who would be traveling to Paris, won’t be allowed to participate in the opening ceremony. Besides, they are also barred from participating in any team event such as football and basketball.

Russia sent a contingent of 335 athletes to Tokyo Olympics 2021, bagging a total of 71 medals, including 20 gold medals.