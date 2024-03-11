"Umpire said play, SATCHI heard slay": Fans react to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's win at the French Open 2024

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dominated their opponents from Chinese Taipei to win the French Open 2024 title. The World No. 1 pair have been in unbelievable form, especially since the start of the year, having reached the final of every tournament they have played.

In the final at the French Open 2024, Rankireddy and Shetty took on the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. In the highly anticipated final clash, the Indian pair left no room for doubt as they displayed a commanding performance right from the outset.

They quickly wrapped up the first game 21-11 before sealing the match with a 21-17 win in the second set. Satwik and Chirag took a mere 37 minutes to dispatch their opponents and claim the French Open crown once again.

Satwik and Chirag’s phenomenal performance at the French Open 2024 had fans on social media in a frenzy. Applauding the shuttlers, fans and fellow players took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate them on their incredible feat.

The official account of Indian badminton was all praise for the Indian duo.

“Well done boys, proud of you!” they wrote.

Fellow badminton star, HS Prannoy also extended his wishes to Rankireddy and Shetty,

“What @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj are doing for Indian Badminton is something more than incredible,” he wrote.

One fan, with their clever play of words, wrote,

“Umpire said play, SATCHI heard slay” in response to Satwik and Chirag’s win.

Former hockey legend Viren Rasquinha also took to social media to express his hope for a repeat of this feat at the Paris Olympics, which is set to take place at the same venue as the French Open.

“Satwik & Chirag - simply outstanding!! Winning the French Open - at the same venue as Paris 2024. Anything for a repeat of this 5 months from now,” he wrote.

Another fan, like Rasquinha, also expressed their wish for the Indian duo to carry their momentum until the Paris Olympics.

“SatChi is unbeatable currently. Hope they carry on this momentum till Olympics,” they wrote.

Here are more fan reactions to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s win at the French Open 2024:

Indian badminton stars in action at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024:

After a thrilling end to the French Open 2024, most of India’s top shuttlers will be seen in action at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024, starting on March 12.

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidmabi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Aakarshi Kashyap will represent India in the singles categories, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, and Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda will represent India in the doubles categories.