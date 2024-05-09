United World Wrestling suspends Bajrang Punia after NADA action

United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended Bajrang Punia till the end of 2024. This comes after the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist following his refusal to undergo a dope test.

On April 23, NADA announced that Punia was being suspended after he did not agree to submit a urine sample during the trials at the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonipat on March 10.

The wrestler was issued a notice which stated that he was immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity before a final decision on the issue was made at a hearing.

News agency PTI has reported that the NADA action has led to Punia being suspended till the end of the current year by UWW. On the world governing body's website, it states that he has been suspended until December 31. The reason cited read:

“Provisionally suspended by NADA IND for alleged ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation).”

"I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials" - Bajrang Punia defends himself after NADA suspension

After the news of the National Anti Doping Agency provisionally suspending Bajrang Punia was announced, the wrestler took to social media to defend himself.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he denied all reports of his refusal to provide any sample to NADA. He also questioned the use of expired kits to collect samples.

“I want to clarify about the news coming about me for dope test!!! I never refused to give the sample to NADA officials, I requested them to answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit which they had earlier brought to collect my sample. And then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in due course of time,” he said.

“This is a very important video for all of us to watch and ponder over. How can one trust the system if the process is not followed? How can one be sure that there is no manipulation in the entire process?” he added.

