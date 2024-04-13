An experienced and well-known unnamed athlete who had previously won a gold medal at the Asian Games made headlines after testing positive for the medication clomiphene, which is used to treat infertility in women.

Reports coming from Sportstar state that on February 16 in Gurugram, an athlete whose identity is not public was tested outside of competition, and the results showed that she had clomiphene in her system. She is still competing and has not received a temporary suspension in spite of this information.

Regardless of the rationale for the prescription, the USADA emphasises how crucial it is for athletes to apply for a TUE for clomiphene in advance.

According to the USA Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA’s) substance profile, to use clomiphene, “athletes may apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which gives them permission to take a prohibited substance or use a prohibited method for a specified time period."

“Similar to other drugs, clomiphene and its metabolites may persist in an athlete’s body well after treatment has been completed, so it’s important that an athlete apply for a TUE for clomiphene in advance of using this medication, regardless of the reasons for its prescription and use.”

This cautious stance is due to the medication's propensity to remain in the body long after treatment ends. So, getting a TUE is a preventative step to prevent unintentional doping infractions.

Throughout the course of her remarkable career spanning more than two decades, the athlete has tested positive three times. Although her identity is unknown, the fact that she has repeatedly violated anti-doping protocols and regulatory guidelines raises serious concerns about her compliance with both.

Amidst the controversies surrounding the positive test, those involved in the sports industry must contemplate the consequences of this disclosure. Beyond the athlete's immediate repercussions, this incident brings to light the greater difficulties of upholding fairness and integrity in competitive sports.

The Need for Stringent Anti-Doping Measures

Stricter anti-doping regulations are necessary, as evidenced by the recurrent doping offences among well-known athletes. Doping cases persist in undermining the credibility of sports, despite technological advancements in testing and awareness campaigns.

Proactive measures, including education, stringent testing procedures, and efficient enforcement, are necessary in the fight against doping.