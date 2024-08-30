“Very happy to win the second gold medal for my country” – Avani Lekhara shares thoughts after clinching gold in Paris 2024 Paralympics

Indian para-shooting star Avani Lekhara, who recently won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Friday at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics, expressed her delight in being able to win a second consecutive Paralympic medal for her country.

Avani Lekhara had won a gold medal in the same event in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as well.

Speaking after her gold-winning performance at the Chateauroux shooting centre, Lekhara said:

“I am very happy to win the second gold medal for my country. This time, there was slightly more hype because I was the defending Paralympic champion. But to be able to go there and maintain my calm and focus on the process is why I could win the medal, so I am just happy.”

Lekhara finished in the top spot after registering a new Paralympic record score of 249.7 in the final round, breaking her own record of 249.6 created at Tokyo 2020.

22-year-old Lekhara was not the only Indian para-shooter to win a medal in the event, as 36-year-old Paralympic debutant Mona Agarwal clinched the bronze medal. Lekhara shared her delight at the result, saying:

“I'm also happy to share a podium with another Indian [Mona], so that is also a big achievement for shooting para-sport in India.”

“I had faith that I would return with a medal” – Mona Agarwal on clinching bronze medal beside Avani Lekhara

Other than Avani Lekhara, para-shooter Mona Agarwal also turned in a medal-winning performance at the Chateauroux on Friday. She clinched the bronze medal by finishing in third spot with a score of 228.7.

Speaking after the event, Mona Agarwal said:

“It was difficult [to implement practice in competition], because I had less time [in para-shooting] and, maybe, I did not have much international exposure. But I could still do it [win silver], as I had faith that I would return with a medal, and I did that.”

“I won this medal for my kids,” she added.

Other than Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, para pistol shooter Manish Narwal (silver) and para-sprinter Preethi Pal (bronze) have made for a successful second day of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, taking India’s medal tally to four.

