Vinesh Phogat seals quota for Paris 2024 Olympics with a strong show at Asian qualifiers

India's star grappler Vinesh Phogat won the Indian contingent a quota to the Paris 2024 Olympics with a big win at the ongoing qualifying event in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. On Saturday, April 20, Vinesh defeated Kazakhastan's Laura Ganikyzy in the semi-final of the 50kg women's freestyle category.

The wrestler from Haryana used to favor the 53kg category but, at the recent trials in Patiala, she competed in both the 53kg and the 50kg category. She lost in the former category but made it through in the 50kg division to the Asian qualifiers.

In her opening bout, she defeated Miran Cheon of Korea in just 1:38 minutes by technical superiority. In the next round, the quarterfinals, she came up against Cambodia's Samnang Dit. This bout ended in just 66 seconds as Vinesh pinned her opponent.

Then came the semifinal, which would award the winner a quota. Vinesh Phogat was in her element as she overcame Ganikyzy in 4:18 minutes.

She started strong and took a 4-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, she scored a takedown and then delivered two gut wrenches to take her score to 10-0, thus ending the contest.

Anshu Malik also books a quota from the Asian Olympic qualifiers

Vinesh Phogat became the second Indian to book a quota for the Indian contingent for Paris 2024 Olympics through the Asian qualifiers. Anshu Malik also managed to clear her way towards the Summer Games.

Anshu competed in the 57kg category. Her first bout was in the quarterfinal round where she took on Kyrgyzstan's Kalmira Bilimbek Kyzy. She won the contest by technical superiority, 12-1, at the end of the first period.

In the semifinal, she was up against Uzbekistan's Laylokhon Sobirova. Anshu won this contest in even quicker time - 2:48 minutes - by technical superiority.

Both Anshu Malik and Vinesh Phogat will feature in the finals of their respective divisions. For Anshu, it will be China's Kexin Hong standing in the way of her outright victory in the 57kg division. Vinesh, on the other hand, will take on Uzbekistan's Aktenge Keunimjayeva.