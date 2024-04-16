[Watch] China’s 15-year-old Yan Ziyi breaks women’s U-20 world record in javelin throw; meets Olympics qualification standard mark

The National Athletics Grand Prix 2 Meeting, conducted on Sunday, saw a new women’s Under-20 world record being made as China’s 15-year-old Yan Ziyi produced a jaw-dropping throw of 64.28m.

The 15-year-old has previously surpassed the 60-meter mark in four of her last five competitions. Before her recording breaking throw on Sunday, she held her previous best of 62.23m in Chengdu at the start of the month.

However, on Sunday, she went one step ahead and broke the world record. The video clip of the same has been making the rounds on social media. You can watch it here:

Earlier, the unratified record of 63.96m was held by Elina Tzengko of Greece in 2020.

China’s young star opened with a throw of 60.83m and recorded 59.53m in the second attempt. Her next three rounds didn’t go as planned but made a record-breaking throw of 64.28m in her final attempt. Three-time world medalist Lu Huihui finished second with a throw of 61.95m, recorded in the final round.

Cuba’s Yaime Perez produced the longest discus throw in the world since 1989

Cuba’s Yaime Perez recorded history on Saturday as she produced the longest discus throw in the world since 1989. She notched a stunning 73.09m to emerge victorious at the Oklahoma Throws Series meeting in Ramona.

The competition saw many discus throwers riding their best form but it was Yaime Perez, who stole the limelight. The 2019 world champion broke the 70-meter barrier for the first time.

She started with a foul but smashed the discus out to 71.96m. With that, she also surpassed her previous best throw of 69.39m set in 2019. The third attempt went further as he produced a record-breaking throw of 73.09m.

The last three attempts were recorded at 69.13m and 71.50m before finishing with a foul. With her best attempt of 73.09m, she smashed Valarie Allman’s North American record of 71.46m. She also climbed to number ninth on the world's all-time list.

