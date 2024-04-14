[Watch] Lakshya Sen trains hard ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 with four players on other side of the court

The new poster boy of Indian badminton, Lakshya Sen, was seen training hard ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 with four players on the other side of the court in a viral video posted by Red Bull India on Instagram.

In the video, Sen can be seen sharpening his reflexes and advanced techniques. The opposite side’s four players helped the Indian shuttler in taking up quite complex shots in a 24-second rally.

This four-player training method can assist Sen in conquering the court when he takes on his opponents in the Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, Sen secured his spot for the mega event in Paris through his Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR).

While Lakshya Sen is currently ranked in the 13th spot in the standings, the other Indian singles player, HS Prannoy is positioned at the ninth rank in the tally.

Watch the clip here:

Importantly, only two players from a nation are eligible to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, given the singles player is ranked in the top 16 of the Olympic qualifiers. The world governing body has set April 28 as the cut-off date for qualification.

With only the continental championships remaining before the qualification cycle concludes, the Indian men's singles duo of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen has mathematically qualified for the quadrennial event.

Lakshya Sen bowed out of the Badminton Asia Championships 2024

Regrettably, Lakshya Sen bowed out early from the opening round of the men’s singles at the recent Badminton Asia Championships 2024 after suffering a loss over Shi Yu Qi in two consecutive games.

Despite losing the game, the Indian star shuttler gave a tough fight to the top-seed opponent. Nevertheless, the Chinese ultimately proved to be too tough to fight, winning the encounter by 21-19 and 21-15.

The ace shuttler looked in poor form last year after making nine first-round and two second-round exits. Nevertheless, Sen made an impressive comeback with two consecutive semi-final finishes on the BWF European World Tour.

Remarkably, the Almora-born badminton sensation registered semi-final finishes at the French Open and All England Open in two consecutive weeks and he would be hoping to bag the elusive title win.