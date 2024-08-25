Manu Bhaker, a household name since winning two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, received a grand reception on a visit to her maternal grandmother's residence in the Khanpur Khurd village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Sunday.

In videos shared on social media, the pistol shooter can be seen being garlanded with flowers and notes by residents of her native place. In the visual shared online, a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their local hero.

Manu Bhaker recently returned to India after being India’s flag bearer in the closing ceremony of the quadrennial event.

The shooter won her first bronze medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event. She won her historic second bronze medal, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games, in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

“My village and people are very dear to me,” said Manu Bhaker on her homecoming to Jhajjar

After an incredible display of affection from the local community in Jhajjar, Manu Bhaker said (as per ANI):

“As you can see, I am feeling very good. I came back [to Jhajjar] after a long time. I feel like I am with my own here, I am happy to be with my family.”

“I just want to say that the facilities we have is no less. We can win an Olympic medal with such facilities too. So keep working hard and progressing. My village and people are very dear to me, so I am very happy to be back.”

Manu’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, agreed with her sentiments, saying:

“I am extremely grateful for the love of the people. The people of the village have given a lot of love to us... I respect all of them. The whole country is proud of my daughter.”

After her heroics at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manu Bhaker has decided to take a break from shooting to clear her mind before she returns. Although not confirmed, Manu Bhaker is expected to compete at the ISSF World Cup final in New Delhi, which will take place between October 13 and 18.

