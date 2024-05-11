Watch: Neeraj Chopra interacts  with fans after finishing 2nd in Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra took time to interact with the fans in the stadium after finishing second in the Doha Diamond League.

On Friday, May 10, Chopra, whose best attempt of 88.366m came in his final throw, had to settle for the second spot on the podium after Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (88.38m) took top honors by just two centimeters.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters, with a best throw of 86.62m, completed the podium.

After the event, Chopra went around the stadium interacting with fans and taking pictures with them, and a video of the same made its way to social media. In the post, it was also mentioned that the 26-year-old Indian finished his doping control commitments and returned to spend more time with the fans.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Neeraj Chopra - "Overall I thought it could have been better"

A year after winning the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra returned to the venue and finished second by the smallest of margins. He crossed the 84m mark four times, registered one foul, and saw one throw hit the 82m mark.

Speaking after the event, Chopra stated that while he was happy with his consistency, he felt he could have performed better. He also remarked that he managed to cross the 88m mark despite his body not feeling great.

"Overall I thought it could have been better but the best thing is the consistency. My warm-up throw was really good but the first throw went bad. More importantly, the body didn’t feel very good, I don’t know why, but I still managed an 88m-plus throw," he said (via Sportstar).

The Haryana native said that he was looking forward to testing himself in a few more competitions before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We will prepare better for future competitions. But if I could throw 88m without feeling too good, I want to test myself and see how much I can manage when everything is right. There will be at least three to four more competitions before Paris but such contests help us push each other," he added.