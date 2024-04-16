The flame for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was officially lit at the historic birthplace of the Olympics, Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Tuesday, April 16. This symbolic moment, representing peace and hope, marks the commencement of a remarkable journey that will culminate in the grand opening ceremony in Paris on July 26.

The announcement of the flame's ignition was shared on the official Olympics Instagram handle, garnering attention from millions of eager fans worldwide.

The Olympics captioned the post:

"The Olympic flame is lit! Every visit to Olympia, Greece, is special and this is how the #Paris2024 Flame-Lighting ceremony unfolded"

Against the backdrop of global challenges, the flame serves as a beacon of optimism, carrying with it the promise of unity and inspiration.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach expressed his thoughts on the occasion. He said:

“Today, the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition. Then as now, the Olympic athletes are sending this powerful message: yes, it is possible to compete fiercely against each other and at the same time live peacefully together under one roof."

As the flame travels from Greece to France, excitement for the Games grows. It's a symbol of hope and togetherness, reminding us of the values the Olympics stand for.

Paris 2024 Olympics flame embarks on historic journey

Starting April 27, the flame will travel on a historic ship called Belem to Marseille, France, arriving on May 8.

From Marseille, the flame will be entrusted to the hands of over 10,000 torchbearers, who will carry it with pride and reverence across 64 French territories. Covering a distance of approximately 12,000 kilometres, the flame's route will take it through 400 towns and numerous tourist attractions.

On July 26, the flame will light up the opening ceremony in Paris, symbolizing unity and inspiration. It'll be a momentous occasion, bringing together athletes and spectators to celebrate sports and human achievements.

