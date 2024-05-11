[Watch] Sharath Kamal shares a sneak peek into his training regime ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Achanta Sharath Kamal, India’s most experienced paddler, is all set to participate in his fifth Olympics. With less than three months left until the Paris Olympics 2024, the 41-year-old Indian paddler, who first featured in the Athens Olympics back in 2004, has started his preparation for Paris in full swing.

In a recent glimpse into his rigorous training regimen, Kamal shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering fans a sneak peek into his preparation for the upcoming Games.

"Preparations for Paris underway! 💪🏽With just under 80 days to go, glimpses from my workout. #FitnessFriday #5," Kamal captioned the post.

In the video, the 13-time Commonwealth Games medalist can be seen pushing his limits in the gym, sweating it out as he engages in a series of exercises. From intense skipping sessions to lifting weights and performing various stability, core, and plyometric drills, Kamal is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for the elusive Olympic medal.

Sharath Kamal is set to be part of the men’s team. This is also the first time in history that the men's and women's table tennis teams have secured qualification for the team events at the Olympics.

The final table tennis squad for Paris is expected to be announced on May 15. The team’s qualification also gives India two direct entries in the singles category, and Kamal could also feature in the men’s singles event as he is currently the highest-ranked men’s singles player from India.

Sharath Kamal named the flag bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics

Earlier this year, the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) announced that Achanta Sharath Kamal will lead Team India as the flag bearer at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Sharath Kamal expressed his excitement and honor at being bestowed with the prestigious role of flag bearer. Reflecting on the announcement, Kamal told ANI:

"From all the Olympic Games to Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, I always looked up to the person who is the flag bearer. I really didn't expect myself to be the flag bearer this time, but when I got the information that I will be the one, I felt immense pride."

"The moment the news was out, I am really looking forward. I am also a little bit excited. Can't wait to hold the flag in my hands for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics," Kamal concluded.