[Watch] Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav lead India's largest contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Under the dazzling lights of Paris, the Indian team proudly marched into the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday. Held at the iconic Champs-Elysées, with over 30 Indian athletes took part in the Parade of Nations.

Leading the charge for India were flag bearers Sumit Antil, the star javelin thrower, and Bhagyashri Jadhav, the veteran para shot-putter. Their leadership reflects India’s strength in para athletics, with Sumit looking to defend his gold from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and Bhagyashri aiming to improve on her silver from the 2022 Asian Para Games.

The team stood out in their traditional white outfits—men in pyjamas and kurtas paired with blazers adorned with tri-colour patterns, and women in sarees featuring the same proud colours of the Indian flag.

India sends largest-ever 84-member contingent to Paris 2024 Paralympics

Paris 2024 Paralympics is historic for India, as the country has sent its largest-ever delegation with 84 athletes ready to compete. The action kicks off on August 29 with para badminton, where Krishna Nagar will start his title defense, and para shooting, featuring gold medalists Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, the World No. 1 in women’s singles SH6, will also make her much-anticipated Paralympic debut.

On August 30, para athletics will take centre stage in Paris Paralympics, with Sumit Antil aiming to build on his Tokyo success. Bhavina Patel, India’s trailblazing para table tennis medalist, will compete in both singles and doubles, looking to add more medals to her name.

September brings more excitement for Indian fans in Paris 2024 Paralympics. Parmjeet Kumar, Ashok, Sakina Khatun, and Kasthuri Rajamani will compete in para powerlifting, hoping to secure India’s first medal in the sport since 2004. On September 5, judokas Kapil Parmar and Kokila will make their Paralympic debuts, followed by the para canoe team on September 6, marking the final event for India.

