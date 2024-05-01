“We expect to be in top 10” - Priyanka Goswami confident of podium finish at Paris Olympics 2024 in 20km mixed relay

National record-holder racewalker Priyanka Goswami is confident of finishing on the podium at the forthcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in the 20 km mixed relay event alongside her partner Akashdeep Singh.

Notably, Priyanka Goswami and Akashdeep Singh finished at the 18th spot in the 20 km mixed relay event, at the World Athletics Racewalking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkey, to secure the team spot at the mega event in Paris.

The top 22 sides will make it to the quadrennial event. The Indian duo clocked the personal best of 3:05.03 seconds.

In an interview with RevSportz, Priyanka Goswami emphasized that they would be aiming a better timing in the mega event in Paris to be in the top 10.

“There were two teams from India participating in this competition and we finished around 5 minutes early. But we could have done a bit better and covered it in four minutes less. Then we could have been in the top 10. But in Paris, we expect to be in the top 10, and if situations are in favor, who knows? We can make a podium finish."

“It was pretty hard” - Priyanka Goswami on starting her race at the World Athletics Racewalking Team Championships

Furthermore, Priyanka expressed that her participation in the World Athletics Racewalking event was an entirely novel experience for her. Despite being unfamiliar with the resting zones, she commenced the race with unwavering faith in her abilities.

“Well, it was pretty hard! It was my first time trying out this event. Everything was new for me in this event. It happened a few times in the nationals, but I didn’t take part in those. I was not sure of the resting zones and just started the race 'Bhagwan bharose [Trust God]',” Priyanka added.

It's important to note that the 20 km mixed relay race event is making its Olympics debut at the Paris Olympics 2024.

A total of 25 teams will take part in the race, each made up of one male and a female race walker, who will complete the distance of 42.195 km in four stages of approximately 10 km each.

The mixed relay 20 km racewalk event will be held on August 7, 2024, at Paris Olympics.