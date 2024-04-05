After winning zero and one medal in Athletics in the previous two Olympic Games, India will be aiming to improve their medal tally in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Adille Sumariwalla, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, is confident of better performance in Athletics this time around.

A total of 13 athletes have qualified for the Paris Olympics in athletics. Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh became the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024.

Speaking about the quadrennial event, Adille Sumariwalla stated that keeping athletes ready for the Summer Games is a continued process. He also highlighted the efforts put up by the Federation to produce more and more athletes. Furthermore, he stated that is proud to have five javelin throwers who can throw beyond 85m in the current Indian circuit.

“It's a continuous process. If you look at the programme, at the last Olympics these athletes were young and new, If they do their best, they are definitely in the running for a medal. Currently, three javelin throwers are in the top 12 of the World Athletics Rankings,” he told The New Indian Express.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who became the first ever to secure a gold medal for India in athletics in Olympics history, Kishore Jena, and DP Manu made it to the mega event in Paris.

“Look at the javelin throw. We have five javelin throwers capable of throwing 85m plus. It is not like we are training from one Olympic cycle to the other. It’s a long-term vision and we keep adding to it,” he stated.

Exposure and training are key, feels AFI President

Additionally, he highlighted the efforts the Federation has put in to improve the performances of the athletes, who are going to take part in field events. He also added the importance of having more exposure and training.

“If you see the last Worlds, if they had jumped their best — 8.40m plus — they would have got a medal. The issue is it requires a little more experience by which you know these athletes will be able to perform the same at the top level. So we are sending them for exposure and training,” he went on state.

Moreover, Sumariwalla conveyed that he is not worried about the medal count, but he is confident of the athletes putting up a good show.