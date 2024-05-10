“We have to improve our timing” - Arokia Rajiv feels the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team has a good chance to secure a medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Arokia Rajiv was part of the Indian men’s 4x400m relay race that secured the Paris Olympics 2024 spot in the recently concluded World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas in May 2024. He stated that although the team is satisfied with the performance in the qualifiers, there is still room for improvement as they move to the mega event in Paris.

Notably, the Indian men's 4x400m relay team with Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob secured the second spot in the Olympic Qualifying Round 2, clocking 3:03.23 seconds. USA sprinters clocked a timing of 2:59.95 seconds to top Heat 1.

Rajiv is aware of the tough competition ahead for the Indian relay team and he is confident of the team securing a medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

"We all are very happy. We will face a tough competition ahead. We are satisfied with our performance (in Qualifiers) but we have to improve our timing. We are getting better with every event, we are trying our best and we have a good chance to secure a medal in the Olympics,” Arokia Rajiv, the third-leg runner, told ANI.

Third-leg runner Arokia Rajiv gave his best despite not being completely fit

Unfortunately, the Indian team comprising Rajesh Ramesh, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, and Muhammad Anas failed to finish off the first qualifying round after Rajesh, the second-leg runner, pulled out due to cramps halfway through the race.

Subsequently, Rajiv was then placed in the second qualifying round as the replacement for the injured Rajesh. Interestingly, Rajiv wasn't part of the Indian camp last year and competed in very few races in 2023.

It's important to note that Rajiv suffered a hamstring injury during India's relay training camp in April 2024. Despite not being completely fit, Rajiv gave his best, as the third-leg runner, on the final day of the campaign to help India book a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, the Indian women's 4x400m relay team also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 after clocking a timing of 3:29.35 seconds in the Olympic Qualifying Round 2.