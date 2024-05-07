“We'll be looking to make an impactful performance at the Paris Olympics” - Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is a name synonymous with Indian table tennis. Hailing from Chennai, the 31-year-old veteran has won multiple Commonwealth Games medals and a prestigious bronze from the 2018 Asian Games.

Recently, Gnanasekaran also clinched his first WTT Feeder title in Beirut. With the Paris Olympics 2024 approaching, Gnanasekaran is gearing up for his second appearance at the prestigious games.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gnanasekaran shed light on his preparation for the Paris Olympics and his plans to stay injury-free in the coming months.

Emphasizing the invaluable experience gained from his participation at the Tokyo Olympics, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said:

“This time I've had an experience of already playing in an Olympic Games, and I think that will certainly help heading into the Paris Olympics. Now I know how it is to play in an Olympic arena and like that.”

The 31-year-old paddler also spoke about having a better scheduling structure before the games, with plans to engage in practice matches and tournaments, along with acclimatizing to European conditions in Germany before the Paris Olympics.

“We're now planning the schedule better with having some practice matches, practice tournaments in the month of June, and we'll also be heading to Europe and Germany to get used to the European conditions before going into Paris.”

“And the preparation has been really good as a team, and now we've also qualified in the team [event]. So, we'll be looking to make an impactful performance at the Paris Olympics,” he added.

Navigating through the packed schedule, Gnanasekaran highlighted the paramount importance of staying injury-free, particularly in the build-up to a monumental event like the Olympics.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by an Olympic year, he explained:

“It's always a challenging year in the Olympic cycle because you will also want to qualify. So, you play a lot of tournaments, and then the Olympic games actually take place.”

Leveraging the expertise of sports science support, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran elucidated the meticulous planning essential for longevity and remaining injury-free while taking part in back-to-back tournaments.

“It's always important to plan your calendar with the help of sports science support from the Reliance Foundation. We have understood what an athlete has to be doing and how to plan a calendar with the support of the fitness trainer, the physiotherapy expert, and the dietitian."

"So, we kind of do a routine during the matches and the training so that you last longer and you are injury free. And I think taking the help of sports science is a very key factor, especially when you have back-to-back events and plan for the tournaments,” the Commonwealth Games medalist said.

“I'll try to do my best and try to win the title this time” - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, ahead of another season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT)

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) had an incredibly thrilling season in 2023. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who was part of Dabang Delhi TTC in 2023, eagerly anticipates the upcoming season and says Ultimate Table Tennis is something he always looks forward to.

“UTT has always been something which we look forward to, and the flavor they bring to the game and the excitement it brings to players and the spectators is fantastic.”

“I think all the foreign players, Indian players have enjoyed and it's growing every year now with two more teams. I think there is going to be even tougher competition, and we're looking forward [to it] this year,” he added.

With Chennai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s hometown, set to host the tournament this year, the Indian paddler is even more eager to participate in the tournament, and the 31-year-old concluded by saying that he is determined to contribute his best, regardless of the team he represents.

“It's also going to be in my hometown in Chennai this year. So, I'm looking forward that, whatever team picks me, I'll try to do my best and try to win the title this time," he concluded.