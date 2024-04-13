“We have no objection” - WFI responds to Vinesh Phogat's request for her personal coach and physio to accompany her at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has reverted to ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s comments on the Indian governing body and its president Sanjay Singh.

Phogat took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, April 12, accusing the WFI president Sanjay Singh of trying to stop her from participating in the forthcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers by creating logistical hurdles and denying accreditation to her personal coach and physio.

A WFI official, who maintained anonymity, conveyed that there is no objection for Vinesh Phogat to take her personal coach and physio. However, since the deadline has already passed, the wrestler has to get the accreditation herself from the United World Wrestling (UWW).

"Her mail was primarily directed to the ad-hoc panel and the TOPS CEO even as the federation was also marked in it. She sent her request on March 18 but the federation had already registered the support staff by then," the official told PTI.

"We are allowed to send three coaches for 10 players. Nine coaches are already in Bishkek for the Asian Championship for 30 wrestlers and the same set of coaches will be there for the Asian Qualifier where we will have only five women wrestlers competing. Are three coaches not enough for five wrestlers? Why send extra coaches? But if Vinesh wants her personal coach in Bishkek, she can try to get it done from UWW. We have no objection to that," the official added.

Besides Vinesh Phogat, one more wrestler requested for personal coach

WFI source also said the World Championships 2019 silver medallist Deepak Punia had also requested for his personal coach to travel with him. One request for Greco-Roman coach Anil Pandit was also received.

Phogat was one of the Indian wrestlers who led a protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Expand Tweet

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who recently clinched a win in the women's 50kg trials, will be going to Kyrgyzstan for the Asian Wrestling Championships and the Olympic Qualifiers.

The Asian Wrestling Championships are scheduled to be held from April 11 to 16 while the Asian Olympic Qualifiers will be conducted from April 19 to 21.