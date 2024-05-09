Ahead of the start of the outdoor javelin season, Neeraj Chopra stated that the country's recent performance in the World Athletics Championships gives him confidence ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year, Chopra (88.17m) clinched the gold medal to become the first Indian athlete to do so at the senior world championships.

Apart from Chopra, two other Indians, Kishore Jena and DP Manu, reached the 12-man finals. The former finished fifth with a personal best of 84.77m while the latter was sixth with an 84.14m effort.

In an interview with SAI Media, Chopra stated that the performance in Budapest gave him belief heading into the Paris Olympics.

“There was a time when I was not even sure of qualifying for a world championship but see how times have changed. In Budapest last year, we had three Indians (out of the top six) in the finals and that has made us believe we are no less than the Europeans who have dominated world javelin for so long. We have to take this Budapest belief forward and in Paris anything is possible,” he said.

Chopra and Jena, who won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the 2023 Asian Games, have both qualified for this year's Olympics. DP Manu could also clinch qualification as he currently finds himself in the 11th spot in the Road to Paris rankings.

Neeraj Chopra - "Doing a Budapest encore is not impossible”

Neeraj Chopra stated that he grasped the nuances of planning his training and participation in various competitions after his Tokyo Olympics exploits. The 26-year-old also credited his team for his success.

“After Tokyo, I found out how international athletes plan their schedule and choose their training centres so that there is minimum travel, quicker acclimatization and proper diet leading up to a major event,” he said.

“Success depends on teamwork. My coach and physio make immense contributions. The coach reviews my technique and we talk on what’s the best style for me. We also have a specialist for strength training. Planning has been key,” he added.

Chopra also believes that it is not far-fetched to expect the Indian athletes to repeat their Budapest performance this year, be it in Doha or at other events.

“It [performance] will be on how we do on that day. I strongly believe we all are training hard and doing a Budapest encore is not impossible,” he said.

The Doha Diamond League is set to get underway on May 10.