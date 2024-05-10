"We want to ensure no athletes are devoid of their support system" - IOA president PT Usha on preparations for Indian athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has stated that all efforts are being made to give the best possible support to the Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As of Friday, May 10, a total of 81 Indians are set to take part in this year's Olympics, including the 16 members of the men's hockey team. Ahead of the quadrennial event, Usha has stated that IOA has been working hard to ensure the Indian athletes in Paris are provided with the best possible environment to perform at the highest levels.

"Besides putting together a strong sports science support team under the leadership of renowned Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, we have ensured that our shooters and golfers stay close to their respective venues," she said on her return from France, according to a press release.

Usha also said that accommodation for sports-specific support staff was also being arranged to ensure the athletes are not devoid of their support system.

"We have also been able to secure accommodation for a number of sports-specific support staff a short distance away from the Athletes' Village. It is a known fact that not all of them can be accommodated in the Village at the same time. We want to ensure no athletes are devoid of their support system and hence we have booked apartments in the vicinity," she said.

"As an athlete and coach, myself, I have seen the evolution of the support system for our athletes. They have become very professional in the approach to training and competition. I believe it is our duty to ensure that have similar, if not better, support during the Olympic Games. It is for this reason that we will have apartments for the support staff," she added.

"Discussions have already commenced" - PT Usha on India's plans to host Olympic Games in 2036

Earlier this year, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the Indian government was looking to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games.

When asked for clarification on the same, PT Usha confirmed that discussions have already begun and two meetings on the same have been completed. The 59-year-old also said that the IOA has been invited to observe the Paris Olympics to get a better understanding of the intricacies involved in hosting the quadrennial event.

"It is indeed alive and part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the country. Discussions regarding this ambitious goal have already commenced, with two meetings completed. The IOA has been invited to observe the Paris Olympics, a step aimed at gaining insights into the intricacies of the Olympics. Over the next two to three months, additional meetings are planned," she said. (via The Week)

"The process is divided into three stages―initial dialogue, targeted dialogue and, finally, a vote by the executive committee. Currently, we are in the phase of initial dialogue, engaging with all relevant stakeholders to weigh the challenges and benefits. Post-Paris, a visit from the IOC team is anticipated to assess potential host cities, among other considerations," she added.