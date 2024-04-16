“We will work hard together as Team India” - Indian archer Komalika Bari ahead of Olympic qualification

From not being able to afford a bow to becoming a two-time World Youth Archery Championship gold medalist, Komalika Bari, the 22-year-old archer from Jamshedpur has come a long way. She is also fighting for a place at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, set to be held later this year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Komalika Bari shed light on her aspirations, the change in training methods, the difference an archery league could make to the sport, and the challenges she faces in her quest for Olympic glory.

Being named in the provisional women’s recurve squad for the Olympics was a significant milestone in her career. However, she acknowledged that the journey ahead is fraught with challenges, as the team has yet to secure their position for Paris.

"It is important to say that our selection trials were also very hard this time," Komalika reflects. "We had a total of three months of trials; we have been selected. I mean, we are in the top four. But our trial is not complete yet."

Komalika emphasized the significance of the upcoming World Cup stages in solidifying their spot in the qualifying round of the Olympics.

“We have to perform well in World Cup Stage 1 and World Cup Stage 2. Only then we can go to the qualifying round of the Olympics. If India's selection procedure has become so strong, then of course we will have to be strong. Because in India, there is such a tough fight. I mean, obviously, it is a tougher fight than this outside. So we are working very hard. And now our Indian team is also going to have a camp in Sonipat. So we will work hard together as Team India. And we will work hard in a very organized way this time.”

"Earlier, everyone used to say hard work. But now they are doing smart work with hard work” – Komalika Bari talks about the positive changes in training in India

Speaking about the growth of archery in India, Komalika highlights the evolution in training methodologies.

"Since last year, our performance level has been high," she states. "Earlier, everyone used to say hard work. But now they are doing smart work with hard work.”

She also spoke about the importance of mental training, something that was not focused on too much earlier.

"Earlier, we used to be physically trained that our body will be strong. And we used to forget our mind. But after coming to a professional level, our mind becomes strong. That we can't control our mind. So now we are physically and mentally trained. Earlier, we used to train big muscles. But not now. The small muscles of the body. With training, we do rehab. And with physical training, we do mental training.”

The 22-year-old archer also advocated for the establishment of a league for archery in India to provide financial security and motivation for aspiring archers.

"Our equipment is really very costly, and that's why a lot of archers leave archery," she explains. "If there is a league, archers will feel the scope. If we do archery, then our future will be a security type. Or they can only buy equipment. If there is a league, archers will get a lot of help. And then a lot of people will get to know about archery. And this is really an interesting game.”

As a role model for aspiring athletes, Komalika concluded by sharing a heartfelt message for youngsters.

"Do what you like," she urges. "Because until we like something, we don't give our 100%. So, enjoy your work and work hard."

