WFI gives relief to Antim Panghal to compete in one final trial for Asian Championships

On Tuesday, March 5, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) gave relief to the nation’s lone Olympic quota spot winner Antim Panghal in the women’s 53 kg category. She will be competing in only one final bout in the upcoming selection trials for the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on March 10 and 11.

Notably, Antim will be out of action until the end of March after injuring her back. As per a WFI circular, the winner of the 53kg weight category will fight with Antim in a final trial which will be held at March end.

The wrestlers chosen for Olympic weight classes will represent the country in both the Asian Championships, scheduled from April 11 to 16, and the Asian Olympic Games qualifier, taking place from April 19 to 21 to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“Antim is injured and has requested the federation to postpone her trial as she has barely trained for a month now. We have agreed but she has been asked to appear for a trial. She will be asked to fight the winner in her category,” a WFI source was quoted as saying by The Tribune India.

WFI still stays suspended by the Sports Ministry

On the other hand, the WFI continues to remain suspended by the sports ministry despite the United World Wrestling (UWW) lifting its suspension. The Indian body has decided to convene its special general meeting (SGM) in Noida on March 29.

It’s important to note that Antim Panghal clinched the Paris 2024 Olympics quota in the women’s 53 kg category after clinching a bronze medal at the World Championships last year. Importantly, she is Vinesh Phogat’s biggest challenger in this weight category.

After becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the U20 World Championships in 2022, Antim had a brilliant calendar year in 2023, winning a medal on her Asian Games debut.

It remains to be seen if we can witness two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia in the trials.

A case filed by the protesting wrestlers, including Punia, Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Satyawart Kadian, challenging the trials, is currently pending in the Delhi High Court.