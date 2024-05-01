WFI names unchanged wrestling squad for Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has named a 14-member squad for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, starting May 9. The Olympic Qualification event will be held across five days between May 9 and 13.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Reetika (76kg) won't be part of the Indian wrestling squad, having secured quota places in the recently concluded Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek.

A total of 54 Olympic quota places are up for grabs in the upcoming Wrestling qualifiers in Istanbul.

“Every weight category offers three Paris Olympic spots -- one each to the two finalists and one to the winner of the playoff between the two bronze medallists,” said United World Wrestling (UWW) in a statement on Monday.

“Greco-Roman will kick off the competition on May 9 followed by women’s wrestling and freestyle finishing it on May 13,” the UWW statement added.

The 14 Indian wrestlers in contention for an Olympic quota place include six each in Freestyle, and Greco-Roman, while a couple of wrestlers will compete in the Women's Wrestling style.

Aman (57kg), Sujeet (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), and Sumit (125kg) will compete in the Freestyle event. The Greco-Roman style will see six wrestlers in action, namely Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), and Naveen (130kg).

Mansi will compete in the 62kg Women's wrestling category, while Nisha will ply her trade in the 68kg category.

ALSO READ | “It was a do-or-die situation for me” - Vinesh Phogat after securing Paris Olympics 2024 spot in the lowest weight division

Indian Wrestling Squad for Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul

Freestyle: Aman (57kg), Sujeet (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), and Sumit (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), and Naveen (130kg).

Women's: Mansi (62kg), and Nisha (68kg).

ALSO READ | “After the Istanbul event, we will decide whether to conduct trials for the Olympics” - WFI president Sanjay Singh