“When I am in the ring, they should be worried to face me” - Boxer Nikhat Zareen issues a warning to her opponents ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen secured her spot at the Paris Olympics 2024 after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games. The 27-year-old boxer is keen to make it big at the upcoming mega event in Paris.

Earlier this year, Nikhat gave her opponents a tough time in the Strandja Memorial tournament, beating Bulgaria's Zlatislava Chukanova (5-0), Worlds bronze medallist Lkhadiri Wassila (5-0), and Mongolia’s Asian Games bronze medallist Oyuntsetseg Yesugen (3-2).

However, her campaign came to an end in the final after losing to Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova in a split verdict (2-3). Nevertheless, the gutsy boxer is eager to make her opponents’ life tough.

"They should be worried to face me. When I am in the ring, I don't care about reputations. I don't think there are any secrets in this day and age. My opponents are assessing my game as well as I am studying theirs. The more I compete, the better I get,” Nikhat told Hindustan Times.

Moreover, at the Strandja competition, Nikhat made mental notes of her opponents, which helped to develop a 'Plan B' for each of her opponents to improve her gameplay.

“I can’t wait to get on that flight to Paris” - Nikhat Zareen

As the Olympics are nearing, Nikhar expressed her excitement about boarding the flight to Paris.

"I can sense the D-Day approaching. It's a feeling of nervous excitement. I have been waiting for this all my life and I can't wait to get on that flight to Paris," she stated.

Furthermore, Nikhat stated that the bronze medal in the Asian Games and the final loss in the recent Strandja helped in her favor. Moreover, she emphasized cutting down her public appearances and will be soon moving away from social media to put her focus on her Paris goal.

"I also feel the bronze at the Asian Games and my loss in the Strandja final have worked in my favour. Failures teach you a lot. Post Asian Games, I have cut down on my public appearances and I will soon disappear from social media too. I have Paris in my tunnel vision. When you have one goal all your life, you don't get sidetracked,” she concluded.

Boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will have a special training camp in Turkey ahead of moving to Paris. Interestingly, so far, Indian boxers have been able to secure four places in the Paris Olympics 2024. All four quota places are from the women’s events.