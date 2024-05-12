When was the last time Neeraj Chopra competed in the Federation Cup Athletics?

Following the Doha Diamond League on May 10, Neeraj Chopra, one of India’s most decorated athletes, will take part in the Federation Cup 2024, scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar between May 12 and 15.

His coach, Klaus Bartonietz, has confirmed the athlete’s participation in the upcoming tournament.

The star javelin thrower will make a return to the Federation Cup since last taking part in the Patiala edition of the event back on March 17, 2021. Back then, Neeraj pulled off a best throw of 87.80 meters and won the gold medal.

Yashvir Singh won the silver medal with his personal best throw of 79.31 meters while Rohit Yadav finished with bronze with his best throw of 78.88 meters.

Neeraj Chopra’s road ahead

With the Paris Olympics knocking on the doors, it is time for Neeraj to get himself in shape. He will be returning to the track after finishing on top of the podium in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. The focus will be on how India’s golden boy shapes up before taking the flight to Paris.

Back in 2022, Neeraj got ever so close to breaching the 90-meter mark with a best throw of 89.94 meters. If he manages to cross 90 meters, it will be a massive morale-booster for the 26-year-old.

Apart from the Diamond League and Federation Cup, Neeraj would also ply his trade in the Paavo Nurmi Games, which is set to be held on June 18 in Turku, Finland. Since his stupendous showing in the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has kept growing in stature in his career.

Last year, Neeraj also won gold in the Budapest World Athletics Championships. Neeraj is one of the two javelin throwers from India along with Kishore Jena to have qualified for the Paris Olympics.