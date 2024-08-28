Where to watch Paris 2024 Paralympics live streaming in India?

As the Paris 2024 Paralympics draws near, Indian sports enthusiasts are gearing up to witness the largest contingent of para athletes in the country's history compete on the international stage.

Scheduled from August 28 to September 9, the Paralympic Games will feature 84 Indian athletes across 12 sports, including debut appearances in para cycling, para judo, and para rowing.

Viewers in India can catch all the live action on JioCinema, which will stream the Paralympic Games. While the Paralympics won't be telecast live on traditional TV channels in India, select highlights will be broadcast on the Sports18 network.

India sends largest-ever 84-member contingent to Paris 2024 Paralympics

India's journey at the Paris 2024 Paralympics kicks off with the Opening Ceremony on August 28, where Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav will proudly carry the country's flag.

The action-packed schedule includes events like para badminton starting on August 29, where Krishna Nagar will begin his title defense, and para shooting featuring gold medalists Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal. The Indian contingent also features World No. 1 in women's singles SH6, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, who will compete in this event for the first time at the Paralympics.

Para athletics, commencing on August 30, promises thrilling moments, with star javelin thrower Sumit Antil aiming to build on his Tokyo 2020 success. Bhavina Patel, India's pioneering para table tennis medalist, will also vie for glory in both singles and doubles events.

Starting on September 4, Parmjeet Kumar, Ashok, Sakina Khatun, and Kasthuri Rajamani will be aiming to secure India’s first medal in para powerlifting since the 2004 Athens Games.

The next day, September 5, Indian judokas Kapil Parmar and Kokila will make their Paralympic debuts. Rounding out the Indian participation, the three-member para canoe team will hit the water on September 6, marking the final event for India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

India's Paralympic journey has been nothing short of inspiring, with athletes bringing home a total of 31 medals from 11 editions of the Games. But it was Tokyo 2020 that truly put India on the map, marking the country's most successful Paralympics yet. The athletes returned triumphant, clinching 19 medals—five gold, eight silver, and six bronze—making it a historic campaign that the nation will never forget.

