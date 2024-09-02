Who is Amit Kumar Saroha? All you need to know about the Indian para-athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

With the Paris 2024 Paralympics in full swing, Indian para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha is set to make his fourth appearance on this prestigious international stage. Competing in the F51 category for club throw, Amit has become one of India's most decorated para-athletes, with a career marked by determination and numerous accolades.

His journey from a national-level hockey player to a Paralympic medal contender is inspiring. Saroha was born on January 12, 1985, in Sonipat, Haryana. His life took a dramatic turn at the age of 22 when a car accident left him quadriplegic, a condition that severely limits his mobility due to spinal cord compression.

Prior to his injury, Amit was a hockey player, representing his state at the national level. However, the accident forced him to reevaluate his life and aspirations. Instead of giving up, Amit discovered a new purpose in the world of para-sports.

Trending

His encounter with Jonathan Sigworth, an American wheelchair rugby player, was a turning point that introduced him to wheelchair rugby and, ultimately, to the broader realm of para-athletics.

Amit Kumar Saroha's career in brief

Amit Kumar Saroha made his international debut at the 2010 Asian Para Games, where he clinched a silver medal in Discuss Throw. This was a significant achievement for India, which won only 14 medals at the event.

Amit’s performance at this competition set the stage for his future success, including a gold medal in an Olympic qualifier event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2012. His winning throw not only saw him break the Asian record but also secured his qualification for the London 2012 Paralympics, making him the first quadriplegic to represent India at the Games.

Amit’s prowess in Club Throw was further demonstrated at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea, where he won gold with a throw of 21.31 meters, setting a new Asian record. He also added a silver medal in Discuss Throw to his collection. His exceptional performance earned him automatic qualification for the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

The following year, at the 2015 World Championships in Doha, Amit cemented his status by winning a silver medal in Club Throw with a throw of 25.44 meters, surpassing his previous records.

His success continued at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, where he won another silver medal, setting a new Asian record with a throw of 30.25 meters.

Amit’s resilience was further tested when he battled a COVID-19 infection but still managed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Most recently, Amit won a bronze medal in Club Throw at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

As he prepares for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Amit Kumar Saroha will be focused on adding to his already impressive list of achievements. Competing in the Men's F51 Club Throw, he will once again represent India on the global stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback