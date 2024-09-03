Who is Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary? All you need to know about the Indian para-athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

With the Paris 2024 Paralympics in full swing, India's aspirations are boosted by a strong contingent of para-athletes, including Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary, who competes in the women's javelin throw F46 category.

The Indian contingent, comprising 84 athletes, is poised to build on its historic success from the Tokyo Paralympics, where India clinched an impressive 19 medals. This time, with Bhavanaben among its ranks, the nation is optimistic about surpassing that tally.

The Paralympics are the pinnacle of achievement for athletes with disabilities, providing them a global platform to showcase their talent in their respective sports. The 2024 edition in Paris promises to be an exciting event, with athletes from around the world competing in various disciplines.

For India, her participation adds to the country’s medal prospects, especially in field events like the javelin throw, where the nation has traditionally performed well.

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chadhary's career in brief

Hailing from Dhana village in Banaskantha district, North Gujarat, Bhavanaben's journey into the world of sports began in a humble setting. The daughter of a farmer, she started her athletic career in May 2014.

Her initial foray into sports was through the Khel Mahakumbh, a state-wide initiative in Gujarat aimed at nurturing sporting talent. During these early tournaments, Bhavanaben discovered her knack for the sport of javelin throw, which would quickly become her passion and path to international renown.

Significant achievements mark Bhavanaben's journey from local competitions to the international arena. In 2017, she won a silver medal at the national level, followed by a series of gold medals in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

These accomplishments established her place as one of India's top paraathletes in the F46 javelin throw category. Her performance drew the attention of the Para Sports Association in Ahmedabad, which provided her with the necessary support and resources to train and excel in her sport.

Her international breakthrough came in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2022 in Switzerland. Competing against renowned para-athletes, she won gold in the javelin throw, giving pride to her native state of Gujarat and the entire country. She also represented India at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

As she prepares to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, there's a good chance she secures a medal for India.

