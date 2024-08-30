Who is Bhavina Patel?  All you need to know about the Indian para-table tennis athlete competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

As India gears up for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, all eyes are on Bhavina Patel, the seasoned para table tennis player who has already etched her name in history. She became the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal at the Paralympics.

Bhavina, hailing from Mehsana, Gujarat, is set to compete in the Women’s Singles Class 4 category, aiming to build on her stellar achievements from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and beyond.

Bhavina Patel's journey into the world of para-table tennis began under challenging circumstances. At the tender age of one, an unfortunate accident impaired her mobility below the waist. However, Bhavina’s indomitable spirit drove her to pursue a passion that would eventually lead her to the international stage.

At 12, she discovered table tennis while studying computer science at the Blind People’s Association in Ahmedabad. It wasn’t long before she started making waves in the sport, clinching a bronze medal in her very first competition.

A deeper look at Bhavina Patel's achievements

Bhavina Patel's journey to prominence in para table tennis includes a series of remarkable achievements. In 2011, she achieved international notoriety by winning the silver medal at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open, propelling her to the World No. 2 ranking in her category. Her success continued in 2013, when she won another silver medal in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

However, it was at the Tokyo Paralympics that Bhavina truly made her mark on the global stage. After defeating World No. 5 Borislava Rankovic and World No. 3 Zhang Miao, Bhavina became the first Indian table tennis player to reach the finals of women's singles in the Paralympics. Although she fell short of gold, her silver medal win was a historic moment for Indian para sports.

Bhavina Patel has not slowed down since Tokyo. At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, she added another milestone to her career by winning a gold medal in the women’s singles Class 3-5 category.

In 2022, Bhavina continued her winning streak by clinching a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, further solidifying her status as one of India's top paraathletes.

Her consistent performances have secured her a spot in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she will once again be a strong contender for a podium finish.

