Who is the flag bearer & Chef de Mission for India at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympics?

Table tennis ace Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearer at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics as per an announcement made by the Indian Olympic Association on March 21.

Olympic bronze medalist and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom has been appointed as the chef de mission, while luger Shiva Keshavan will be the deputy chef de mission.

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held on July 26 outside the Stade de France even as the Indians are all set to send their largest-ever contingent to take part in the quadrennial extravaganza.

Expand Tweet

According to a statement by the Indian Olympic Association, Sharath Kamal symbolizes "the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage.”

The appointments for Paris 2024 represent a blend of "experience, expertise and leadership" as per the IOA.

"The Indian Olympic Association is proud to announce the appointment of key officials for India's contingent at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage," the statement declared.

Expand Tweet

"Lastly carrying the Indian flag with pride and honour as the Flag Bearer will be Achanta Sharath Kamal, symbolising the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage," the IOA stated.

The IOA also stated that Mary Kom's dedication to her sport made her a natural choice to mentor the Indian squad at Paris 2024.

"Mary Kom’s unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey makes her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics," the IOA declared.

Six-time Olympian Shiva Keshavan, who is also the first Indian to compete in luge at the Winter Games, brings in a "wealth of experience" according to the statement.

“Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team’s management and coordination efforts,” the IOA added.

"We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games" - IOA President PT Usha

Gagan Narang will oversee India's shooting squad

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha lauded the team of officials who have been selected to lead the contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Expand Tweet

Usha who missed the Olympic bronze medal by 1/100th of a second at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics hoped that team would inspire the athletes to achieve their best.

"We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Gagan Narang will join 41-year-old Sharath Kamal in Paris. Narang will be overseeing the Indian shooting contingent at Paris 2024.

"His (Gagan Narang’s) meticulous approach and understanding of athletes’ needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters,” the IOA statement read.