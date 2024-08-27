Who are India's flagbearers for Paris Paralympics 2024?

As the world gears up for the much-anticipated Paris Paralympics 2024, India is set to make a significant mark with its largest-ever contingent of athletes. Among the 84 athletes representing the nation across 12 disciplines, two standout performers have been chosen to lead the Indian team during the opening ceremony: Sumit Antil, a Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist, and Bhagyashree Jadhav, an Asian Para Games silver medalist.

Sumit Antil, who hails from Haryana, has been a trailblazer in the field of javelin throw. His remarkable journey in the sport culminated in a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, where he set a world record with a throw of 68.55 meters in the F64 category. This victory not only brought him international acclaim but also established his position as one of India’s premier para-athletes.

Building on his Tokyo success, Sumit continued to break barriers and records. Last year, he clinched another gold at the World Para Athletics Championships, further establishing his dominance in the sport. Not one to rest on his laurels, he once again shattered his own world record at the Asian Para Games, achieving an astounding throw of 73.29 meters. This consistent performance has made him a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

On the other hand, Bhagyashree Jadhav’s rise in the world of para-athletics has been equally inspiring. Competing in the F34 category of shot put, Bhagyashree has demonstrated exceptional skill and determination. Her silver medal win at the Asian Para Games marked a significant achievement in her career, highlighting her as one of India’s top para-athletes. Additionally, she has proven her mettle on the global stage with a commendable performance at the FAZZA World Cup.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) recognized the consistent and outstanding performances of these two athletes by bestowing upon them the honor of being India’s flagbearers at the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s largest contingent

India’s participation in the Paralympic Games has seen remarkable growth over the years. In the last edition held in Tokyo, India sent a contingent of 54 athletes, including just 14 women. This year, the team has expanded to 84 athletes, with women making up 32 of the participants. This increase not only reflects the growing interest and support for para-sports in the country but also signals India’s intent to make a significant impact on the global stage.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics, scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, will see a total of 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in various sports. For India, this edition of the Games holds special significance as the nation aims to surpass its previous medal tally of 19 medals (five gold, eight silver, and six bronze) achieved in Tokyo.

