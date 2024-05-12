"Who knows, we can get to the medal round and make history there” - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, one of Indian table tennis' most experienced players, is gearing up for the Paris Olympics. At 31 years, the paddler from Chennai has won multiple Commonwealth Games medals and a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. His recent triumph at the WTT Feeder title in Beirut marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career, and it gave him some much-needed confidence after a lean patch.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran shed light on his mindset going into the upcoming Olympics and what a win at the prestigious event would mean to him. He also talked about his experience and emotions after winning his maiden WTT Feeder title in Beirut.

Reflecting on the significance of the Olympics and what winning a match there would mean, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran expressed:

“Well, I mean, to play at the Olympics itself is a big accomplishment and a feeling which nothing can be compared to. But going and winning a match in the Olympics, I think that would be an icing on the cake where it's a very, very proud moment when you go and represent India at the highest level.”

Gnanasekaran’s aspirations extend beyond mere participation at the Olympics. He has had a life-long dream of causing an upset by defeating top-level players on the Olympic stage, and he feels that could become a reality this time around.

“And for me, I've always had this that for me, winning against a top-level player or making a huge upset in the Olympic Games—that's been the dream, and I think if that could happen this time, I would be really happy.” Gnanasekaran said.

The Chennai-born paddler also emphasized on the importance of mental preparation, acknowledging the inherent pressure of such monumental events.

“The mindset is to prepare yourself very well and go and play your normal game,” he said.

“I think the pleasure is already there. You're already feeling butterflies and [are] tensed. So, you should not make it even more bigger in your mind and make the event as small as possible when you get into the arena. That should be the goal,” he added.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also spoke about just enjoying the moment and taking one match at a time, which could lead to a medal and history being created.

“I just go there and enjoy. Just being there is a very special feeling, and to go there and enjoy, take it match by match, play every round, and who knows, we can get to the medal round and make history there.” Gnanasekaran said.

"For me, it was special because it was more like a comeback win" - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on winning his first WTT Feeder title in Beirut

Earlier this year, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won his first WTT Feeder title in the men’s singles event in Beirut, Lebanon. To add to the significance of this achievement, Gnanasekaran’s win was also the first time an Indian paddler won the title in the men’s singles category of a WTT Feeder series event.

Recounting the journey to victory, he described it as a comeback following a lean patch and injury.

“It's a very special feeling to win the WTT feeder in Beirut, Lebanon,” he shared.

“For me, it was special because it was more like a comeback win. I had a very lean patch for a few months, and coming back from an injury and to win a WTT title for the first time directly was a very huge moment in my life.” Gnanasekaran added.

En route to victory, Gnanasekaran defeated legendary player and top seed Chuang Chih-Yuan in the semi-finals.

“I went on to win legendary player Chuang in the semi-finals as well. So, I think the road to that title was a very, very... The road to the title victory was something very special, and I think this win will always be close to my heart,” he concluded.