Who is Manoj Sarkar? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton player competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

India is sending 84 para-athletes to the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics, and Manoj Sarkar is one of the most decorated and successful members of the Indian contingent going to France. The Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist para-badminton player is one of India’s leading chances of winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which started on August 28.

Born on 12 January 1990 in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur city, Manoj Sarkar’s life began with a tragedy as he suffered from Post-Polio Residual Paralysis (PPRP) Lower Limb condition as a result of wrongful medical treatment when he was just one year old.

Son of parents with modest financial backing, Manoj started playing badminton at the age of five. Seeing his performances against able-bodied opponents, Manoj was introduced to para-badminton, and he has not looked back since.

34-year-old Manoj Sarkar, being one of the most senior and successful members of the Indian contingent, will be expected to lead the line in India’s medal charge at the French capital as the country will look to better its haul of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Manoj, ranked number 4 in the men’s singles SL3 para-badminton category, will also look to improve the color of his Paralympics medal and win at least one gold or silver medal at this year’s Summer Paralympic Games.

Manoj Sarkar’s career in brief

Since picking up the sport, Manoj has won around 50 medals at international tournaments, including 19 gold medals. His first international success came in the 2013 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, where he won a gold medal in the men’s doubles event alongside his partner Pramod Bhagat. He also won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event along with Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar.

Manoj’s success at doubles events continued, picking up gold medals in the BWF World Championships in 2015 and 2019, along with a silver medal in the 2022 edition.

Manoj Sarkar’s records at the World Championships singles events are also phenomenal, as the para-athlete won one silver medal and three bronze medals between 2015 and 2024.

Manoj has been immensely successful in other events as well. He won a gold medal (men’s singles event) and a bronze medal (men’s doubles alongside Anand Kumar Boregowda) in the 2016 Asian Championships.

Manoj won a silver medal in the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea. He also picked up two bronze medals in singles and doubles events at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. As a result of his achievements, Manoj was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India in 2018.

However, Manoj Sarkar’s biggest achievement to date is the bronze medal that he won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where he defeated his opponent, world No. 4, Daisuke Fujihara of Japan, by a scoreline of 22-20, 21-13.

Now in France, Manoj Sarkar will aim to add yet another feather to his cap and fulfill India’s goal of winning at least five gold medals at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics.

