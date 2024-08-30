Who is Manu? All you need to know about the Indian para-athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

With India sending its largest-ever contingent to the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics, para shot putter Manu Khatkar is among those expected to bring home a medal from this year’s Paralympic Games. The Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place between August 28 and September 8.

The Haryana-born para-athlete has had success in the international para-athletics circuit for India, winning multiple medals in several Para Games and World Championships.

However, his biggest challenge to date will come in Paris, where he will look to add another feather to his cap by winning his first Paralympic medal in this year’s quadrennial tournament.

Manu’s career in brief

Born in Jind, Haryana, life was not easy for Manu as he had a defect in his leg since birth, which made it difficult for him to maintain balance and symmetry. Despite this hardship, he continued to be interested in sports.

Supported by his father, who worked in the BSF, he pursued para-athletic sports. He first dabbled in the 200m and 400m sprint events, winning gold medals at national-level tournaments.

However, he finally switched to para shot put, and under the guidance of his coach Sunil Tanwar, took part in the 2017 Youth Asian Para Games in Dubai, winning two gold medals.

He then transitioned to the senior level, winning a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, registering a personal-best throw of 14.09m. In the same year, he won a gold medal at the 2023 Khelo India Para Games. He won another gold medal in the Senior National Para Championships 2023-24.

25-year-old Manu also took part in the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, finishing eighth in the F37 category with a throw of 13.30m.

Despite failing to win a medal this time, he secured a berth to the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where he will hope to bring his A-game to the track and make his Paralympic debut one to remember for ages.

