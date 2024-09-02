Who is Nitesh Kumar? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton player competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Indian para shuttle Nitesh Kumar is competing in the men’s singles SL3 category. Kumar, the No. 1 ranked shuttler in his event, has cruised into the finals and will now compete for gold.

Nitesh, born on 30 December 1994, hails from Bas Kirtan, Rajasthan, India. He lost his left leg in a train accident in 2009.

Nitesh’s career has been marked by significant achievements on the international stage, including multiple medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, Asian Para Games, and other prestigious tournaments.

Nitesh Kumar's career in brief

Nitesh Kumar’s early years were filled with challenges, but his unwavering dedication to badminton set him on a path to success. He made his international debut in 2016 and quickly established himself as a formidable player on the global stage.

His first major breakthrough came in 2017 when he won his inaugural international title at the Irish Para-Badminton International. This victory marked the beginning of a series of accomplishments that would define his career.

In addition to his achievements on the court, Nitesh took on a significant role off the court in 2019 when he joined the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana as a senior badminton coach. This position allowed him to nurture young talent and contribute to the development of badminton in India, all while continuing to compete at the highest levels himself.

Nitesh Kumar’s international career is studded with impressive performances. He won silver medals at the 2019 World Championships in Basel in men’s singles and doubles, alongside his partner Tarun Dhillon.

Nitesh continued to shine in subsequent years, winning another silver medal in men’s singles at the 2022 World Championships held in Tokyo. His narrow loss to compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the final was a highlight of the high level of competition between the top Indian para-shuttlers.

At the 2024 World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, Nitesh showcased his resilience by earning a bronze medal in men’s singles. His match against England’s Daniel Bethell was closely contested.

In 2024, Nitesh also excelled at the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International, where he secured a silver medal in men’s singles and a bronze medal in mixed doubles.

Nitesh won a gold medal in men’s doubles at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, further establishing his reputation as a versatile and skilled player.

Nitesh has also been a consistent performer in the BWF Para-Badminton World Circuit. In 2022, he captured gold in both singles and doubles at the Brazil Para-Badminton International, showcasing his dominance in the sport. He continued his winning ways in 2023, securing another gold in singles at the same tournament.

