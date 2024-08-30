Who is Palak Kohli? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton athlete competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Palak Kohli, a rising star in Indian para-badminton, is set to make her mark in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Born on August 12, 2002, in Jalandhar, Punjab, she embarked on her athletic journey with a passion that defied societal expectations. Despite being born with an underdeveloped left arm, Kohli has transformed into a formidable competitor in para-badminton.

Kohli qualified for both singles and women's doubles events at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, making her the only Indian para-badminton player to achieve this feat.

However, her journey was far from easy. In June 2022, Kohli underwent emergency surgery for a bone tumour on her left ankle, a setback that would have ended many careers. Yet she displayed remarkable tenacity, not only recovering but also adapting to a new category in para-badminton due to her altered physical condition.

Trending

Palak Kohli's comeback in 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. Kohli switched from the SU5 category, which caters to athletes with upper limb impairments, to the SL4 category, designed for those with lower limb impairments.

A look at Palak Kohli's achievements

After recovering from her surgery and adapting to a new playing category, she made a remarkable impact at the Brazil Para-Badminton International in 2023, securing bronze in singles SL4 and women’s doubles SU5-SL3.

In 2022, during the Spanish Para-Badminton International II, Kohli, alongside her partner Pramod Bhagat, claimed the gold medal in mixed doubles. The duo faced tough competition from fellow Indians Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi in the final.

After losing the first game 14-21, Kohli and Bhagat staged a remarkable comeback, winning the next two games 21-11 and 21-14.

Palak Kohli's journey has been marked by significant challenges, including a major health scare just before the Asian Para Games in 2023. After returning to competition post-surgery, Kohli was eager to make her mark at the Asian Para Games. However, upon arriving in Hangzhou, she tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to withdraw from the competition.

At the 2024 Para-Badminton World Championships, Palak Kohli defeated the second-seeded Haruka Fujino of Japan in a thrilling quarterfinal match, securing her first-ever medal at the World Championships, a bronze. She also became the first Indian to achieve this in the women's singles SL4 category since 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback