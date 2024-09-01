At the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics, Rubina Francis clinched a bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. The Indian para pistol shooter achieved a final score of 211.1. This success came after Rubina missed a podium finish at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where she ended up in seventh place.

Rubina's journey is the epitome of her will and grit. Born in 1999, disabled with one leg, she overcame all odds to come out on par with the best competitions in the field.

Shooting was an early interest for Rubina, but she took it up as a professional sport in 2015. It wasn't an easy journey for her and she credits the support of her parents, coaches and shooting academies for where she stands now.

Trending

Most prominent of them has been her association with the Gun for Glory Academy, started by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. Through this academy, Rubina received the training and exposure she needed and then went on to participate in her maiden international event in 2017.

A look at Rubina Francis' career at a glance

Rubina Francis' rise to fame began at the Lima 2021 World Cup, where she earned a Paralympic quota in the P2 category, securing her spot to represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Although Francis finished seventh in Tokyo, her journey was far from over. In 2022, she struck gold at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, and added a bronze medal to her collection at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Her momentum continued into 2023, as she racked up silver and bronze medals at the Osijek and Changwon World Cups in both individual and team events. Seeing her potential, the Paralympic Committee of India applied for a bipartite spot for her in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback