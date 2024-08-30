Sarita Adhana is an Indian Paralympic archer who specializes in compound archery. She is making significant strides in compound archery and has also qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Sarita faced significant challenges early in her life due to her disability. However, her determination and passion for sports led her to discover archery. She began training and showed great promise. Sarita's hard work paid off when she started to compete in national and international events.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, the Indian Paralympic star won a silver medal with a score of 139, losing to her opponent, who scored 141 points. This achievement marked her as a rising star in Indian para-archery.

At the 2023 Para Archery World Championship, Sarita, alongside Rakesh Kumar, won a gold medal in a mixed team compound event. Sarita Adhana and her partner Rakesh Kumar defeated China's Lin Yueshan and Zhang Tianxin with a score of 152-146 in the mixed-team compound event finals.

How did Sarita Adhana qualify for the Paralympic Games 2024?

Sarita Adhana has shown consistent performance and dedication during the previous year's events. Despite her debut at the Paris Paralympics Sarita is hopeful to secure herself a medal.

In the 2023 Asian Para Archery Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, she won a bronze medal in the women’s compound event. This performance was crucial for her qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Sarita defeated her compatriot Jyoti Baliyan with a score of 139-135 in the bronze medal match which was eventually enough to secure her a spot in the Paris Paralympics 2024. However, she lost the semi-final match to her other compatriot Sheetal Devi, who advanced to the finals with a score of 143-148.

