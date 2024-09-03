Who is Sukant Kadam? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton player competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Sukant Kadam, a highly accomplished para-badminton player from Maharashtra, fell short in the bronze medal clash against Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 category.

Sukant has established himself as one of the top players in the world. His journey from a mechanical engineering graduate to a world-class para-badminton player is a testament to his determination and passion for the sport.

Sukant’s career is decorated with numerous achievements on the international stage, including multiple medals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships, Asian Para Games, and IWAS World Games.

His bronze medal victories at the 2019, 2022, and 2024 World Championships, as well as his gold medal at the 2019 IWAS World Games, are highlights of a career that has been defined by consistent excellence.

Trending

Sukant Kadam had an impressive campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympics despite his defeat in the bronze medal match, where he put up a tough fight.

Sukant Kadam's carrier in brief

Sukant Kadam was born on May 9, 1993, in Kautholi, Sangli, Maharashtra. His early education took place in Sangli, but he later moved to Pune, where he pursued a degree in mechanical engineering at the Government College of Engineering and Research, Avasari Khurd.

Sukant’s passion for badminton emerged during his college years. Initially failing to make the class team in his first year, he trained rigorously and eventually earned a spot on the college team.

After graduating in 2015, Sukant joined the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy, where he trained under coaches Nikhil Kanetkar and Mayank Gole. His hard work quickly paid off, and in 2014, Sukant made his international debut at the England Para-Badminton International. Just three years later, he achieved a career milestone by becoming the world No. 2 in the SL4 category on June 12, 2017.

Sukant’s international achievements include winning a bronze medal in the men’s doubles (SL3-SL4) at the 2016 Asian Para-Badminton Championships and his first international title at the Uganda Para-Badminton International in 2017.

Over the years, Sukant Kadam has consistently performed at the highest levels, earning multiple bronze medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships (2019, 2022, and 2024) and the Asian Para Games (2018 and 2022). Additionally, Sukant won a gold medal in the men’s singles at the 2019 IWAS World Games.

Sukant’s success extends beyond individual events, as he has also excelled in doubles competition. At the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, Sukant, partnered with Pramod Bhagat, won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles event, showcasing his versatility and skill in both singles and doubles categories.

In addition to his achievements on the court, Sukant has also contributed to the sport as an assistant coach at the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy, where he worked from July 2015 to August 2018. His role as a mentor to younger players highlights his commitment to the development of para-badminton in India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback