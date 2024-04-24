“Winning the World Championship in the Olympic category was huge” - Lovlina Borgohain feels she is more comfortable in 75 kg category

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is confident of doing well in the 75 kg category after eventually moving up from 69 kg for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, the 69 kg category has been scrapped from the Summer Games

Lovlina is aware of the tight competition that awaits her at the quadrennial event. However, she sounded confident of bagging a second consecutive Games medal after finding success in her new weight category.

“My performance overall after changing the weight has been good. Winning the World Championship in the Olympic category was huge. I had to control my weight before (69kg) but now I am set at this weight. I have participated in competitions and done well,” Lovlina Borgohain told PTI.

It’s important to note that after winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the ace Indian boxer failed to create an impact as she made early exits from the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

However, Lovlina Borgohain's decision to change her weight category from 69 kg to 75 kg helped her to regain the lost form. She claimed gold medals at the Asian Championship 2022 and World Championships 2023 alongside the silver medal in Asian Games 2023.

“Yes, the opponents (in 75kg) are strong but I fit well in this category. I am more comfortable in this category than 69kg because I can eat properly, so my energy level is high. I feel stronger and I am able to train better, with strength and conditioning, I can increase muscle and power,” Lovlina Borgohain stated.

The 75kg category has been a fixture on the Olympic roster since the introduction of women’s boxing at the London Games 2012. Now, the 26-year-old boxer faces a formidable challenge against boxers who honed their skills in this weight class long before her.

“75kg is no doubt challenging because it has always been an Olympic category. 69kg was new but 75kg has been there for years so there are a lot of old, good boxers already competing in it. So, that is one challenge. But I am confident because I have had good performances and I feel comfortable in 75kg,” Borgohain added.

As a three-time world medallist, she is working hard on improving her power while recognizing agility and speed as key strengths. With experience in several high-profile tournaments within the 75 kg category, Borgohain has gained valuable insights into the caliber of opponents she will face in Paris.

