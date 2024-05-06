World Athletics Relay Bahamas 2024: Indian women’s and men’s 4x400m teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian women’s and men’s 4x400m teams created history on the second day of the World Athletics Relays 2024 in the Bahamas as they made the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024 with an exceptional performance.

Moving to the details of Olympic Qualifying Round 2, Indian women’s 4x400m athletes were placed in the first heat with Jamaica, Brazil, Germany, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic.

Rupal Chaudhary started off the race for Team India and finished covering her track distance in 53.99 seconds. The baton was then carried by Dandi Jyothika Sri, who clocked a time of 51.36 seconds to complete half of the race for her nation.

MR Poovamma was the next to take the baton as she took 52.35 seconds to complete the race. Finally, Subha Venkatesan finished off the race with 51.65 seconds as the Indian women's team took a combined timing of 3:29.35 seconds to finish in the second spot behind Jamaica, who clocked 3:28.54 seconds to end on top in Heat 1.

As the Indian women’s 4x400m team finished second in Heat 1, they earned the Paris Olympics 2024 spot. Notably, a total of six teams qualified from three different heats in this particular women’s event.

On the other hand, the Indian men's team also secured their spot for the Paris Olympics 2024 as they ended up in second slot in the Heat 1 of the Olympic Qualifying Round 2 of the World Athletics Relay 2024.

Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amos Jacob finished off the race, clocking 3:03.23 seconds to end at the second rank beyond USA racers, who clocked 2:59.95 seconds to finish on top.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team did not start their race due to undisclosed reasons on the second day of the World Athletics Relay 2024.

The World Athletics Relay 2024 in the Bahamas started on May 4, with a total of 160 teams aiming for quotas across five different Olympic relay events (4 × 100, 4 × 400, men, women, and mixed).

Importantly, a total of 40 teams qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 1 after securing the top two spots in each heat (a total of 20 heats to be played across five events).

A look at Day 2 results of World Athletics (Indian athletes only)

Indian women 4x400m relay - Finished at 2nd rank in Heat 1- 3:29.35 seconds

Indian men 4x400m relay - Finished at 2nd rank in Heat 1- 3:03.23 seconds

Indian mixed 4x400m relay - Did Not Start